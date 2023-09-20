Luis Robert hit his 37th HR in the Chicago White Sox loss
The Chicago White Sox have a lot to be mad about. They were one of the worst teams in the league this year and it was a year in which they were projected to contend for the division (or even a Wild Card spot).
That doesn’t mean that there is 0 to be excited about because that wouldn’t be true either. One thing that fans can look forward to is the play of Luis Robert Jr. The man has been incredible this year in what appears to be his true breakout year.
On Tuesday night, Luis Robert Junior hit his 37th home run of the season against the Washington Nationals. The White Sox were unable to win the game but that has become par for the course this season. Luis has been fantastic all season long in the White Sox haven’t been able to take advantage.
At this point, why not just route for Robert to reach 40 home runs regardless of the outcome of the games? The White Sox have been mathematically eliminated from postseason contention already and it has been looking that way for the entire season. This is the most exciting thing to root for on the team right now.
Luis Robert Jr. is the only thing making the Chicago White Sox exciting.
The White Sox did come close to tying the game up in the ninth inning which made it exciting in the end. As mentioned before, they came up just short but it was fun to watch.
Robert Jr.'s home run was one of three hits that he had in the ballgame. Yoan Moncada was the only other White Sox player with a multi-hit game and one of them was also a home run. These two tried their best to get their team the win but they came up one run short.
Now, the series is tied at one win apiece as the White Sox steamrolled the Nationals in the first game. On Wednesday, there will be a rubber match in the nation's capital. It will be interesting to see if Robert Jr. can go yard again and help his team actually win a series. We shall see.