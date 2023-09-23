Luis Robert Jr.'s 38th of the season gave the White Sox a win
The Chicago White Sox came into Saturday's game just wondering if they are going to be a 100-loss team or not. It seems as if they are going to be but there are also draft lottery implications based on exactly where they finish.
On Friday night, the White Sox lost the first game of the series to Chris Sale and the Boston Red Sox. It was a tough game for them as they had a chance to win it late but the Red Sox prevailed in the end.
Now, they wanted to get a win on Saturday with the Red Sox facing off against Dylan Cease. It was about as good of a pitcher's duel as you are going to get.
Dylan Cease and Nick Pivetta were both incredible as they went seven innings each and didn't yield any runs. It was a great game if you love watching two pitchers going at it.
The Chicago White Sox are winners after a big Luis Robert Jr. moment.
In the top of the ninth inning, Luis Robert Jr. hit his 38th home run of the season as it just knicked the foul pole in right field. It was the shortest home run that Robert will ever hit and it gave the White Sox a 1-0 lead.
Everyone wants to see Robert reach the 40-goal plateau and he is now only two home runs away. He has seven games left if he wants to reach that mark. He is so close everyone can taste it.
Seeing Robert Jr. come up and give his team the win was amazing. Some White Sox fans are probably rooting for them to lose at this point but seeing a bit of clutchness from their best player is always appreciated. We can only hope that he continues to dominate like this heading into 2024.
Now, the White Sox and Red Sox will play in a rubber match on Sunday. This should be a good game between two teams who are basically just playing for pride at this point.