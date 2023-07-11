Luis Robert Jr. eliminated in second round of Home Run Derby
Luis Robert Jr. had an amazing first half of the season. That earned him a well-deserved spot as an American League All-Star. He is clearly one of the best players in the world.
Because he hit 26 home runs in the first half, he was asked to be in the 2023 MLB Home Run Derby. That is another well-deserved honor as he is one of the best home-run hitters in the game right now.
He made it to the derby as the number one seed. He hit 28 home runs with time to spare to defeat his first-round opponent in Baltimore Orioles catcher, Adley Rutschman. It was a great showing for him in this round.
Right then and there, it looked like Robert could cruise to a home run derby victory. Obviously, things don’t always work out like that though.
The Chicago White Sox saw big things from Luis Robert Jr. on Monday.
In the second round, he faced Tampa Bay Rays superstar Randy Arozarena who knocked him out. Robert hit 22 home runs but it didn’t come close to the 35 that Arozarena smacked.
It was a very good showing for Robert but he came up just short. Still, he should be very proud of his effort against some very talented power hitters in this league.
In the final round that came right after, Arozarena was narrowly defeated by Vladimir Guerrero Jr. who won the whole thing. It was a fantastic performance all around by the Toronto Blue Jays stud.
All of these guys deserve a tremendous amount of respect for going out there and showing the world what they can do. These are 8 tremendously gifted athletes that we just watched tonight and they were all great.
Now, it is time for the All-Star Game. The American League All-Stars will take on the National League All-Stars in the mid-summer classic.
Luis Robert Jr. is not in the starting lineup even though he should be but you can expect to see him at some point. He will make at least one appearance at the plate and in the outfield for the AL.
There is no doubt that he does a tremendous job representing the Chicago White Sox.