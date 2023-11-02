Luis Robert Jr. gets another award nomination with Silver Slugger
The Chicago White Sox have an absolute superstar in Luis Robert Jr. He has been everything they needed from him and more this season. It is a shame that they weren’t able to take advantage of his skills and make it to the playoffs with a good team around him.
Since the White Sox season ended, Luis Robert Junior has already been nominated for a Gold Glove Award. Now, he is getting even more recognition from MLB. This is something that proves that he is truly one of the best players in all of baseball on both sides of the ball.
On Thursday morning, Luis was nominated for the Silver Slugger Award as an outfielder. There are a lot of really good offensive outfielders in the game right now so it is a true honor to be nominated amongst them.
Robert Jr was the only White Sox player nominated for the Silver Slugger this year. He should be truly honored because he was such an outstanding stand-out player on a team that was not very good at all.
He is nominated alongside Randy Arozarena of the Tampa Bay Rays, Adolis Garcia of the Texas Rangers, Aaron Judge of the New York Yankees, Julio Rodriguez, Anthony Santander of the Baltimore Orioles, and Kyle Tucker of the Houston Astros.
Only Robert and Judge are the outfielder finalists who didn't play in the 2023 MLB Postseason. Nobody would have thought that'd be the case coming into the season.
You would think that Robert Jr. has a chance to win the award because of the numbers he put up this year. He slashed .264/.315/.542 with an OPS of .857. He hit 38 home runs, had 80 RBIs, and 90 runs scored. Between this and his Gold Glove defense, he had a 5.1 WAR this year.
If Robert wins that aforementioned Gold Glove it will be his second but taking this Silver Slugger will be his first. It would be another great thing added to his resume as his career is off to a pretty great start. When he is healthy, these are the things he can do.
If the White Sox could ever get a good team around there, you'd like to think that he would have more RBIs and runs scored. Only having 80 RBIs for having 38 home runs feels low but the team leaves him out to dry a lot offensively. That is on them to figure out soon.
Robert Jr. should be proud of his season in 2023. He made the White Sox watchable on both offense and defense. It is truly great to see him nominated.