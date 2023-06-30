Why Jake Burger belongs in the All-Star Game’s Home Run Derby
Anyone that is a fan of the Chicago White Sox has been able to see what third baseman Jake Burger can do when he’s on top of his game.
He’s able to get the ball out of the stadium in a hurry and do it on a somewhat consistent basis. He’s turned into one of the most reliable home run hitters in Major League Baseball. Perhaps Burger needs to showcase his talents on a bigger stage.
The 2023 Home Run Derby is coming up in just a few days in Seattle, Washington and there are those out there calling for Burger to be a part of that contest.
Granted, he’s not a big-name player like we’ve seen participate in the Derby in the past with guys like Pete Alonso as well as Ronald Acuna, Jr., being two of the biggest names to participate, but Burger is well adept at hitting the long ball and he is consistent at it. He should be part of the Home Run Derby.
The Chicago White Sox should see Jake Burger in the Home Run Derby.
Perhaps the Home Run Derby is reserved for just the bigger-named stars? It appears so judging by some of the names that have been a part of it over the last few seasons.
Burger is not a big-name player in the Majors just yet but people are getting to know his name and are seeing what his talents exhibit.
He’s a threat to go yard anytime he comes to the plate and it’s for this reason he should be allowed to be in the Derby and represent the White Sox.
The White Sox haven’t had anyone in the home run derby for quite some time now. Wouldn’t it be great to see someone from the Sox at the derby this year? And believe it or not, you could make an argument to have two White Sox players there.
Not only is Burger raking but Luis Robert Jr. is having a fantastic season hitting home runs. He’s right up there at the top of the league in home runs and seems to be able to hit them at will.
Seeing both Burger and Robert Jr, in the home run derby would be amazing! Is it possible? Yes. Is it going to happen, likely not. Major League Baseball is going to want the usual suspects in the Home Run Derby because that’s who people are used to seeing in the Derby.
Those big names bring people to the ballpark to watch it and they get people in front of their television sets to watch it. The bigger the name, the more people will watch this star-studded event.
When it comes down to it, Burger deserves to be in the Home Run Derby, there is no doubt about that. He has proven that he can hit the ball out of the ballpark almost any time.
He’s a powerful hitter and while he may not be the most consistent hitter, he’s a threat to launch a long ball every time he steps up to the plate.
The Home Run Derby people must include him as part of the festivities.
White Sox fans deserve to be represented in the Home Run Derby by having someone like Burger, or perhaps Robert, in there take part in the contest.
Chicago is a big market and having a player from such a big market will surely bring additional viewers to the Derby and make it even more of a success.