Luis Robert Jr. will return to the Chicago White Sox lineup against the Chicago Cubs
By Todd Welter
The Chicago White Sox lineup is about to get a boost as Luis Robert Jr. is set to return from the injured list.
He has been out since April 5th with a hip flexor strain. The Sox get their best player and defender back for an offense that is dead last in average, runs scored, on-base percentage, slugging, and OPS.
However, Robert Jr's average was .214 and .241 on-base percentage. He did have a .500 slugging percentage and crushed two homers against the Detroit Tigers in the second game of the season.
The Sox will need the guy who had a .264/.315/.542 slash line last season and 38 home runs to help bolster a weak lineup. They can use their All-Star to help snap an 11-game losing streak and losers of 15 of their past 16 games. The Sox are 30 games under .500 and on track to potentially have the worst 162-game season in baseball history.
Maybe, Robert Jr. is not going to be the savior, but at least he provides someone worth watching every day since Erick Fedde and Garrett Crochet only pitch every five days.
He also might be showcased for the rest of the league. ESPN insider Jeff Passan is reporting the Sox are willing to trade Robert Jr.
The Seattle Mariners have been reported to be interested in adding Luis. Before fans rush to hope that he can help bring back a massive return, last season was the first year he played over 100 games and avoided a lengthy stay on the injured list. Also, last season was the first time he lived up to his immense potential. Plus, he is not very patient at the plate.
Finally, if the Sox trade him and Crochet then the Sox will have no draw at the gate. Well, at least until the promising prospects come up and develop into stars.
Some of these promising prospects are pitchers who will throw every fifth day. Bryan Ramos and Colson Montgomery have the potential to be good ballplayers. They also might just be their floor which is just run of the mill, replacement-level players.
At least for now, the team's best player is back, and hopefully, the Sox will play a little better on the field.