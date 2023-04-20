Madison Bumgarner would be an awful addition by the Chicago White Sox
The Chicago White Sox already have enough problems with their starting pitching. Dylan Cease is an elite player and Lucas Giolito has been better lately but the rest of the staff is a disaster. Michael Kopech, Lance Lynn, and Mike Clevinger all have to be much better.
Clevinger seems to be having a good start to the season but his metrics suggest that an implosion is incoming. His expected ERA is above six so if he regresses, which should be expected, it is going to be ugly. It honestly probably won't take long for that to happen.
If Lance Lynn continues to pitch as badly as he has, that is already two pitchers in the staff that can't be relied on (assuming Clevinger's regression does happen). They don't need to make things any worse by bringing in other bad aging pitchers.
The reason that this is a topic of conversation is the fact that Madison Bumgarner was DFA'd by the Arizona Diamondbacks on Thursday. Bringing him in would be a terrible idea for the Chicago White Sox who don't need that type of player.
The White Sox need nothing to do with Madison Bumgarner in 2023.
It would be so fitting to see them do it but we can hope that they find a way to stay away from him here. That is not a problem that they need to add. He isn't going to revive his career on the 7-12 White Sox that are trending way down.
This is a Diamondbacks organization that brought in Dallas Keuchel after the White Sox DFA'd him last year. When a team like that cuts you, you know it was bad. The White Sox don't need to be making a swap like that a year later.
Bumgarner has had a tremendous career that included lots of championship success but he is done. The White Sox have had their fair share of regrets bringing in old-washed players like this and don't need to go down that road again.