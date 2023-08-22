Mariners stomp on the White Sox but Luis Robert Jr makes an incredible catch
The Chicago White Sox are an atrocious baseball team. They clearly have given up on this season and have no interest in competing to the best of their ability.
They were absolutely destroyed by the Seattle Mariners on Monday night. It wasn't even close at any point as the Mariners took the game by a final score of 14-2.
Luis Robert Jr. has been getting praise all season long. He has been one of the best players in Major League Baseball on one of the worst teams.
In this game, he did something amazing yet again. This time, the incredible play didn't come with his bat as it usually does. In fact, he didn't have a hit in this game.
The Chicago White Sox are lucky to have Luis Robert Jr. on their team.
He did, however, make a web gem that people will remember for a long time. A fly ball was hit way deep in right-center and Robert Jr. made a spectacular leaping catch.
This play did not matter even slightly as the White Sox were getting killed but it was nice to see Robert still giving it his all no matter what.
He could absolutely win a Gold Glove on top of being one of the best hitters baseball has to offer right now.
If it weren't for Shohei Ohtani, there is a good chance he'd be in the mix for the MVP. It will be fun to see where he lands with that.
With the win, the Mariners inch that much closer to their dream of making it to the playoffs for the second straight season.
There are a couple of things to keep in mind when watching the rest of this series. For one, Luis Robert Jr. is must-see TV at this point. Expect him to continue his amazing play.
Second, expect the White Sox to roll over and stay down as a team. They have quit on the manager and the fans.
Third, the Seattle Mariners are coming for the postseason and will do what they have to do to get there. They picked a great time to bring their hot streak to Chicago. We'll see how the rest of the series goes but it won't be pretty.