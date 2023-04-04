Michael Kopech laid an egg in the White Sox home opener game against the Giants
The White Sox fell to 2-3 on the year overall after the club got beat down by the San Francisco Giants Monday afternoon.
The final score was 12-3 and Michael Kopech took them out of the game early with the worst start of his entire MLB career.
Kopech came into 2023 with high expectations and he took a significant step back in the wrong direction during the first game played at Guaranteed Rate Field this season.
His first inning pitched was excellent but after that, it went entirely downhill.
The White Sox needed more from Michael Kopech in his first start.
After the first inning, Kopech lost command of all of his pitches/a tiny bit of his velocity, and most importantly, he lost his momentum from the first three batters he faced.
All five solo shots he gave up were thrown right smack-dab in the middle of the plate and the Giants made him pay for it big time. The Giants came to compete and Michael Kopech wanted no part of them throughout most of his outing.
After Kopech's departure, the baseball game already felt over and the Giants continued to power their way to victory.
The White Sox gave the Giants momentum going into the next two games of this three-game series. Now, all of a sudden, the pressure is all on Chicago at their home ballpark to bounce back.
Michael Kopech is a talented pitcher with loads of potential but after Monday's performance, it might be time to take a quick step back on the right-handed pitcher. Kopech has been dominant at times as a starting pitcher but by no means has he shown signs of consistency.
Kopech is still yet to develop/mature as a pitcher on the south side. Hopefully, that moment finally happens at some point in 2023. If not, it might be a gruesome struggle for the Texas native's season.
Pedro Grifol was upset and rightfully so. He knows that all they can do is erase it and move on. One game isn't going to define the early days of the Chicago White Sox 2023 season. Expect them to make the adjustments needed to improve their chances of taking the year's second series.
The White Sox have a break on Tuesday but are right back at it Wednesday at 1:10 PM central time. It will be a battle of both teams' aces as Dylan Cease will go for the White Sox and Logan Webb will take the hill for the Giants.