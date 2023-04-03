White Sox News: Seven home runs against leads to a bad home opening loss
The Chicago White Sox started the home portion of the schedule on Monday. It was a day game against the San Francisco Giants following a 2-2 series split with the Houston Astros.
Before the game started, the White Sox played a very special message from Liam Hendriks announcing that he is on his last chemotherapy treatment and will be back soon.
The good vibes didn't translate to the baseball game, however, as the White Sox were beaten down by the Giants by a final score of 12-3. After playing such a good series in Houston against an elite team, they were dominated by a mediocre Giants squad at home.
Michael Kopech was the starting pitcher. Early on, it looked like he was having a solid game as his stuff was awesome. He was getting strikeouts because of the pitches he was able to execute.
The Chicago White Sox had a home run problem in their home opener.
He ended up having a terrible game though because he gave up tons of home runs. He gave up five total in the game which pretty much put the score out of reach for the White Sox.
Jose Ruiz, later in the game, gave up two himself so the Sox gave up a total of seven in the loss. It was just a terrible game for the pitching staff all around.
The offense only scored three but they were down bad before they were able to get anything going. It is obvious that things could have been different if they didn't give up so many runs.
The good takeaway from the game is the play of Luis Robert Jr. He made a couple of more great plays in this game including a catch where he took a home run away by making a great leaping grab.
At the plate, he hit another home run which is nice because it gave him an opportunity to continue feeling good about his game going forward. The White Sox need Robert Jr. to continue playing well as the season goes along. He can make a major difference.
The White Sox will look to bounce back following a Tuesday off-day on Wednesday. Dylan Cease, who was magnificent on Opening Day, will be on the mound in this one. The hope is that the White Sox can get a big win on their home turf with their ace on the mound.