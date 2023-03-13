Michael Kopech was spectacular in his first spring training outing of 2023
Michael Kopech had the opportunity to pitch his first Spring Training game on Monday against the Los Angeles Angels and he did not disappoint.
Kopech is expected to have a massive year in 2023 and he got off to a great start with an excellent performance at Camelback Ranch in Phoenix, Arizona.
The Chicago White Sox needs Kopech to be at his best all season long. He looks like he is healthy and ready to go right now which is important as well.
The Chicago White Sox need Michael Kopech at the top of his game.
Michael Kopech faced nine batters and ended up retiring all of them in a row. He had one strikeout. Kopech also was throwing much harder than he did in 2022. That is a great sign to see as it seems Kopech is back to his full health/strength.
Kopech also showed signs of a demanding slider which is something that he didn't always have in the past.
Kopech didn't throw the new change piece that he has reportedly been throwing throughout spring training, meaning it may still need to be prepared to be thrown in a live game.
Michael Kopech wants to exceed expectations this year and starting the year with nine-up and nine-down always gives a pitcher (Michael Kopech) hope and the fans and community of the Chicago White Sox.
The White Sox are looking to have a passionate and competitive starting rotation this year. Mike Clevinger and Michael Kopech have both shown impressive starts over the last two games.
They have only made their rotation more definitive as one of the better rotations in the American League and potentially the entire league.
The White Sox will rely on Michael Kopech to throw a lot of innings while doing it efficiently. If the right-handed pitcher remains healthy, there is an excellent chance that he will be able to have an abundance of success in 2023.