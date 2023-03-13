White Sox News: Team USA defeated by Mexico on an eventful Sunday
The Chicago White Sox played a spring training game on Sunday that will make some fans happy. Oscar Colas and Michael Kopech both had days that should excite all fans of this team heading into 2023.
That wasn’t the only good baseball that fans were watching though. There was lots of World Baseball Classic action happening all day but the main event was the game between Team USA and Team Mexico.
In that game, Team Mexico put a beat down on Team USA by a final score of 11-5. Each team is now 1-1 in the tournament following the events of their matchup. There is a lot of work to be done for each team if they want to advance.
Some people thought that Team USA might be amongst the best in the tournament but they have a lot to prove to be in that conversation now. As for Team Mexico, this is an outstanding win that could allow them to advance.
The White Sox made an impact on this Team USA squad on Sunday.
There was some White Sox flare in this game which made it a little bit extra fun for the local fans. Tim Anderson was in the starting lineup batting seventh and playing shortstop.
Anderson was Team USA’s best hitter as he was the only player on the team with two hits. He also had three RBIs which accounted for three of their five runs scored. It was a great performance for him in his first appearance in the tournament.
Kendall Graveman also appeared in the game for Team USA. He only needed to record one out and then his work was done. Outside of him, the pitching wasn’t able to slow down Team Mexico in this one.
Lance Lynn is the last White Sox player on Team USA that we are waiting to see. He is expected to get the start on Monday night against Team Canada. This should be an outstanding matchup between two natural rivals.
As for the White Sox at spring training, they are off on Monday. We will see Dylan Cease pitch against the Oakland A’s on Tuesday. There is a lot of great baseball coming up and it is nice to see the White Sox right in the thick of it all.