Mid-July Chicago White Sox Minor League Report
The Chicago White Sox just wrapped up the 2024 MLB Draft.
The draft will inject a bunch of young talent into the pool of minor-league players that the Sox have and hopefully continue to improve their farm system. They have made several improvements within it over the last few months and don’t want to lose the momentum of building up a strong farm system with quality players.
Here is a look at some of the news and notes that we have for the White Sox minor league system as we just crossed mid-July.
The White Sox called up relief pitcher Jake Eder from the Birmingham Barons to help pitch a little bit heading into the All-Star break
Eder came to the White Sox last year as he was part of the trade that sent Jake Burger to the Miami Marlins. Eder had an ERA of 5.09 and a WHIP of 1.53 before going up to the majors. The Sox may be hoping that he can shake things up in the bullpen a little bit and give them something positive to look forward to.
Left-handed pitcher Ky Bush was promoted from the Birmingham Barons to the Charlotte Knights this last week thanks to a strong effort with the Barons.
Bush currently has an ERA of 2.36 and a WHIP of 1.08. The 16th-ranked prospect in the White Sox system has played in 15 games and has a win/loss record of five wins and three losses. Bush is a promising prospect who could find his way up to the White Sox in a couple of years as long as he can continue what he is doing in the minors.
Some out there are wondering who the next big call-up to the majors might be.
The White Sox have brought up a few players from the minors this season and are likely to bring up more. But which high-impact talent will the Sox bring up?
There are two that we often keep tabs on and wonder if they are going to land in the majors soon. Those two are Colson Montgomery and Noah Schultz. Montgomery has been a favorite to land in the majors this season but has taken a step back in his play in the minors. Schultz looks almost major-league-ready. Who will be the first to come up to the Sox? We will likely see that soon.
Finally, the White Sox minor league teams continue to play somewhat decent baseball at the lower levels. The White Sox affiliates are some of the better teams in minor-league baseball. This is a credit to the White Sox for putting the right talent, to develop, on these teams keeping them stocked with great players.