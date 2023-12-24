MLB.com’s biggest White Sox question is all about their top trade asset
MLB.com asked the Chicago White Sox biggest question heading into 2024.
By Jon Conahan
The Chicago White Sox have plenty of questions to answer this offseason. While the club had one of its most disappointing seasons in recent memory in 2023, there's talent on the roster to compete in the AL Central.
The biggest question for the White Sox is what direction are they going to head in. Will they move anyone with value and rebuild? Will they retool around Dylan Cease and others?
These are all questions that will likely be answered within the next few weeks.
MLB.com asked the biggest question for each team next season and Scott Merkin says that Chicago's biggest question is where Cease will pitch next season.
"Business should pick up once bigger name pitching free agents come off the board, and general manager Chris Getz could have his choice of talent returns from a few different suitors to theoretically strengthen his team in the present and in the future."
With Yoshinobu Yamamoto signing with the Los Angeles Dodgers, Blake Snell potentially signing with a team soon, and other free agents choosing their next hone, the Cease news could be delayed.
It could very well result in the White Sox getting much more in return than they would've. A desperate team that didn't land a big name free agent could trade multiple high-end prospects for a young arm with two years left on his contract.
Merkin continued, noting that Chicago can be selective in their return.
"It’s unlikely the White Sox can overplay their side in this situation because if they don’t get absolutely what they want, they can hold on to Cease, who features two more years of contractual control at the top of the White Sox rotation. Cease has fanned at least 214 batters in each of his last three seasons and showed his durability by making 97 starts in total with a 3.54 ERA in that time frame."
While moving Cease clearly hurts, it could be in the team's best interest moving forward.