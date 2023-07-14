Nellie Fox is the greatest All-Star performer in White Sox history
By Joe Santoro
Nellie Fox is, without question, the greatest All Star in Chicago White Sox history.
The 5-foot-9 second baseman was named to a team-record 15 All-Star teams during his White Sox career (1950-63), playing in 13 and starting eight.
Fox, who was named to the Hall of Fame in 1997, almost never failed to make an impact when he stepped on the field at the All-Star game. He hit .368 (14-for-38) in his 13 All-Star appearances with five RBI and at least one hit in 10 games.
Fox's eight starts at second base are tied for the second most (with Rod Carew) in American League history behind only Roberto Alomar (nine). His 14 hits are tied for third in All-Star history (for both leagues) and his seven runs scored are tied for fifth.
The Chicago White Sox have had many great All-Stars in team history.
Only Willie Mays had more All-Star singles (15) than Fox (14) but Mays had twice the plate appearances (82-41).
Fox also played an important role in many All Star games.
He singled off Carl Erskine of the Brooklyn Dodgers in the bottom of the eighth inning in Cleveland in 1954, scoring Mickey Mantle and Yogi Berra, to give the American League an 11-9 lead.
He singled Harvey Kuenn to third in the top of the first in Milwaukee in 1955 and later scored in the inning on a single by Mantle for a 2-0 lead. He had two hits and scored a run in Washington in 1956 and had another two hits, RBI, and a run scored in Baltimore in 1958.
The following year (1959) Fox had two hits and scored a run in Pittsburgh. A month later at the Los Angeles Coliseum (there were two All-Star games from 1959-62) Fox had two hits, a run, and a RBI.
At Candlestick Park in San Francisco in 1961, Fox became the only player in All-Star game history to score two or more runs in a game without an official at-bat.
He was sent in to run for Norm Cash in the top of the ninth inning and scored on a single by Al Kaline, cutting the National League lead to 3-2.
Fox also walked in the top of the 10th inning and scored for a 4-3 lead but the National League scored twice in the bottom of the 10th off future White Sox reliever Hoyt Wilhelm to win 5-4.
Fox, though, is not the only White Sox player to perform well in All Star games.
Frank Thomas appeared in just three All-Star games with the Sox (he was named to five All-Star teams) and was a near-perfect 4-for-5 with a home run and three RBI.
Billy Pierce was named an All-Star seven times and started three, the only White Sox pitcher to start more than once.
Pierce, over four appearances, allowed just six hits and four runs in 10.2 innings (3.37 ERA). He struck out 12 and walked three. He gave up just four hits and one run in his three starts (1953, 1955, 1956) combined over nine innings.
Pierce also had a single in 1957, making him the only White Sox pitcher to ever get a hit in an All Star game.
Early Wynn was named to five All-Star teams with the White Sox and made four appearances. He gave up just two runs over eight innings (2.25 ERA) with six strikeouts and four walks. He allowed just one run and two hits over three innings in his lone start in 1959.
Gary Peters pitched a flawless three innings in 1967, not allowing a base runner while striking out four.
Minnie Minoso played in seven All-Star games (three starts, all in left field) with the White Sox, going 6-for-15 (.400) with two doubles and two RBI. Luke Appling was named to seven All-Star teams and went 4-for-9 (.444) in four appearances. Chico Carrasquel was 4-for-12 (.333) in four games.
Carrasquel (three), Tim Anderson (one), Luis Aparicio (seven) and Luke Appling (two) have combined to start 13 All-Star games at shortstop while with the White Sox. It is the most starts at one All-Star position in team history.
Al Simmons, an All-Star three times in three (1933-35) White Sox seasons, went 6-for-13 (.462) with three doubles and an RBI. His three hits in 1934 are a White Sox All-Star record. Richie Zisk was 2-for-3 with a double and two RBI in his lone White Sox All-Star game in 1977.
Robin Ventura was a perfect 2-for-2 with a run scored, double, and RBI in his lone Sox All-Star game in 1992. Ray Durham was 2-for-3 with two runs scored combined in 1998 and 2000.
Magglio Ordonez was 3-for-6 (.500) in four All-Star games with a double, home run, and two RBI. Ordonez, a right fielder, did not start an All Star game with the White Sox. Right field remains the only position in which the White Sox have never had an All-Star starter.
Ordonez's home run in 2001 and Thomas' homer in 1995 are the only White Sox home runs in All-Star history.
Paul Konerko didn't homer in six All-Star games (no starts) but he did go 4-for-8 with two doubles and two RBI. Konerko's four hits (two in 2002 and 2006) are more than all White Sox All-Stars have managed (three) since 2007 combined.
Konerko's two RBI in 2002 are also the last White Sox RBI in an All Star game.
The White Sox player who has struggled the most in White Sox All-Star history is, by far, shortstop Luis Aparicio. Aparicio played in nine All-Star games with the White Sox (second in team history to Fox's 13) and was just 1-for-24.
Aparicio's final All-Star game with the White Sox was in 1970 when he went 0-for-6 with two strikeouts.
His only All-Star hit, though, was the only White Sox triple in All-Star history in 1962. His stolen base in 1959 is one of just three (along with Alexei Ramirez in 2014 and Durham in 1998) in Sox history.
The White Sox, because of Luis Robert Jr.'s calf injury, did not have a player participate in this week's All-Star game for the first time since 2015.
Chris Sale was the team's lone representative in the 2015 game but did not pitch. Sale, though, became the last Sox pitcher to start an All-Star game the following year in 2016.