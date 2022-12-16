Old Friend Alert: Carlos Rodon has his new Major League home
The Chicago White Sox are one of the worst ran teams in all of baseball. They try to be a winning organization but do things that make everyone think that they are not very smart. One of the worst things they've done in the last 10 years is let Carlos Rodon go for nothing.
Rodon was a third overall pick by the White Sox because he was one of the best pitchers in the nation. He had a good start to his White Sox career but injuries caused him some troubles which clouded his future.
He came out in 2021 and went back to being elite. He looked every bit like the third overall pick that the White Sox made him. He was a big reason why the White Sox were one of the best teams in the league during that season.
Unfortunately, the White Sox made the terrible decision to not even extend him a qualifying offer. He then signed a deal with the San Francisco Giants. There, he was every bit as good (if not better) than he was in 2021 with the White Sox. It was clearly a mistake to let him go.
Rodon played in enough innings where he was able to opt out of his deal with the Giants and become a free agent again. It would have been smart for the White Sox to try and bring him back but you know how that goes.
Carlos Rodon finally has his new permanent Major League Baseball home.
On Thursday night, Rodon signed a six-year deal worth 162 million dollars with the New York Yankees. That is a lot of money and a lot of term for him to join what will now be a really good Yankees team.
Rodon will now join a rotation that includes Gerrit Cole, Nester Cortes, and Luis Severino. Rodon probably fits in as the number two in that rotation which is saying something. You can even make an argument for him as their ace but Cole will obviously have something to say about that.
It will be tough to see him wear that jersey but it won't be tough to cheer him on no matter what. It isn't his fault that the White Sox did nothing to take advantage of the fact that he finally figured it all out.
Hopefully, he continues to stay healthy and pitch as well as anyone in the whole league. He deserves every bit of that money and the luxury that will come with it.