One realistic trade for the Chicago White Sox biggest trade candidates
The MLB trade deadline is not until July 30, but we already know the Chicago White Sox will be sellers.
Sitting at 25-64, the Sox have by far the worst record in baseball. Now consider that the team has several players who's value may never be higher, and it makes sense to spend our time imagining trade packages. Players like Erick Fedde, Tommy Pham, and Paul DeJong are almost guaranteed to be moved.
However, the Sox could make things much more interesting if they decide to part with Garrett Crochet, Michael Kopech, and/or Luis Robert Jr. Crochet rumors have ramped up recently after reports the team was unable to negotiate a contract extension. Robert and Kopech rumors have been swirling for months as teams look for impact players to add before the stretch run.
Today, let's come up with one realistic trade proposal for each of the Sox biggest trade chips.
Tommy Pham, OF
Kansas City Royals receive: OF Tommy Pham
Chicago White Sox receive: OF Jared Dickey
The White Sox should not expect to get much for Pham. The veteran outfielder will be a free agent after the 2024 season and is on the wrong side of 30. However, Pham is still a productive player and has been one of the few bright spots for the Sox offense.
Pham is slashing .266/.342/.372 with four homers and 16 RBI. The veteran OF would provide a boost to a Royals' outfield that has been among the league's least productive. Pham could split time with Kyle Isbel or MJ Melendez in the OF, or could even take some bats at DH.
In return, the Sox get an interesting OF prospect in Jared Dickey. Dickey was drafted in the 11th round of the 2023 MLB Draft out of Tennessee. The young OF is currently playing for the High-A Quad Cities River Bandits and is slashing .260/.361/.397. Dickey has also shown some pop with six homers this season.
The familiarity between the Sox and Royals' organziations should make this an easy trade to get done.