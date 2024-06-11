Ranking the top 5 trade candidates on the Chicago White Sox roster
To say the 2024 season has been an unmitigated disaster for the Chicago White Sox would be an understatement. The White Sox are sitting at the bottom of the standings with a 17-50 record. For reference, every other team in the American League has at least 25 wins.
Pretty much nothing has gone right for the Sox in 2024.
The team is dead last in batting average, on-base percentage, slugging percentage, and OPS. On the pitching side, things have been slightly better, but nothing to write home about. Only the Colorado Rockies have a worse team ERA and WHIP.
With that being said, much of the discussion surrounding the team recently has dealt with trade rumors. Fortunately, the Sox do appear to have several valuable trade chips. Luis Robert Jr. may be one of the biggest trade chips in basball, let alone on the White Sox.
Today, let's identify the five biggest trade chips on the roster. This will be a combination of players on affordable contracts and players who will command the most in return...
5. Paul DeJong, SS
Paul DeJong has been one of the few White Sox players who has been fun to watch this season. The veteran shortstop is the only player on the team with double-digit homers and provides a reliable veteran bat.
DeJong has a slash line of .238/.287/.482. The veteran is striking out too much and isn't walking enough, but several contenders could be interested by a glove-first SS with some pop.
DeJong is on a one-year deal worth just under $2 million, so an interested team would not take on much money. As far as a return goes, DeJong likely won't command much. The fielder is set for free agency after the season and is approaching his 31st birthday. However, it's almost guaranteed that the veteran will leave in free agency, so might as well get something in return.