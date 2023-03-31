Oscar Colas collects the first hit of his MLB career on Opening Day
Opening Day ended with a win for the Chicago White Sox, beating the Houston Astros with a 3-2 final score. It was a highly competitive baseball that was decided in the late innings with a two-run double from White Sox first baseman Andrew Vaughn.
There was an abundance of phenomenal baseball displayed on Thursday night from the White Sox but a moment that really stuck out was Oscar Colas' first major league hit.
Not only was it his first hit but it was his first plate appearance in his young and bright MLB career.
Colas, as he said, hugged Jose Abreu right when he arrived at first base. It was great seeing a young talent remember a veteran's advice in Abreu. Colas wanted to make sure everything was recognized over the years, even if Abreu is now a Houston Astro.
The Chicago White Sox need Oscar Colas to play this well all the time.
Colas roped a ball right up the middle after replacing right-fielder Romy Gonzalez in the top of the seventh inning.
Colas didn't start due to Framber Valdez being the starter for the Houston Astros. Pedro Grifol didn't want Colas going up against a lefty in his first game at the highest level and rightfully so.
Colas finished his debut 1-2 with a single and a flyout that almost got out of the ballpark.
Colas is a hard worker and White Sox fans should expect to hear his name various times throughout the 2023 season. He is a game-changer and he is ready to prove it on the south side of Chicago.
Oscar Colas is supposedly expected to be the White Sox's everyday right-fielder in 2023 and his first two plate appearances in the major leagues showed a great example of why that is. Colas can flat-out hit, hence why the White Sox are so high on how he plays the game daily.
This was a big moment for Oscar Colas and the young man has a bright future ahead of himself.
The White Sox are 1-0 on the year and expect Oscar Colas to be playing right field for the club as soon as tomorrow when they play the second game of the four-game stretch at Minute Maid Park at 7:10 PM.