Oscar Colas is bringing a competitive edge to the south side in 2023
The Chicago White Sox seemed to have found their right fielder during Spring Training at Camelback Ranch in Arizona.
Thus far in Spring Training, rookie sensation Oscar Colas is batting .364 with two home runs and three runs batted in. He also has provided a .958 OPS from the left side.
Colas is showing an abundance of signs of being on the opening-day roster. He may even start on opening day because of his impact in such a short period.
Chuck Garfien got the opportunity to speak to the young man in the latest White Sox Talk podcast and many will want to hear about what he said.
The Chicago White Sox have a lot of hope for Oscar Colas this year.
Oscar Colas has become a significant story on the south side and his attitude about baseball should make the White Sox community ecstatic.
Oscar Colas has the will to win and shows it every time he takes the field. He plays with passion which the 2022 Chicago White Sox did not have.
Colas is hoping to rub off his energy on his teammates and it could potentially lead to a variety of success for his ball club this upcoming season.
Chuck Garfien asked him how hungry he was to win. Colas' answer?
"" I wake up every day hungry, I want to win, I want to win every day, I want to win. That's why we are here. I want to win a championship. I'm definitely hungry for that. ""- Oscar Colas on White Sox Talk Podcast
That is just a minor example of Oscar Colas's impact on this White Sox team. He will repeat himself over and over again until everyone in the world knows what his goals are.
The White Sox played a game against the San Diego Padres this past Saturday and Oscar Colas wasn't in the lineup that day.
Pedro Grifol said to the media that Colas must have asked 3-4 times to give him an at-bat. Colas even went out of the way to say he will hit a home run if Grifol put him in and that's exactly what happened.
Oscar Colas is a competitor. Look for that to play a vital role for the Chicago White Sox in 2023.