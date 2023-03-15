White Sox News: Spring training win, Eloy Jimenez is heating up, and more
Tuesday was a very interesting day for the Chicago White Sox. Dylan Cease didn't have a horrid start like his previous one but he still gave up two runs (only one earned) on three hits with two walks in 3.1 innings.
The good thing is he had four strikeouts and got out of it in time for the White Sox to try and mount a comeback. They ended up winning the game over the Oakland A's by a final score of 5-4. They are now 8-6 in Cactus League play this spring season.
Once again, Hanser Alberto made some noise by hitting a big home run to get the White Sox back into the game. He is really going to make things interesting for himself as he progresses in the coming months.
It wasn't a star studded lineup, largely because of the World Baseball Classic taking players away, but they were still able to get some solid at-bats from certain players. Now, they are getting ready for a Wednesday game against the San Francisco Giants.
There are many good things going on in the White Sox world right now.
Eloy Jimenez
Eloy Jimenez has been looking really good with Team Dominican Republic at the World Baseball Classic. On Tuesday, he went 2-3 and had an RBI. He didn't display his power like we know he can but he was just a really good hitter in this one.
Jimenez's efforts helped Team D.R. win the game 10-0 via the mercy rule in the seventh inning. They are now 2-1 with a chance to advance against Puerto Rico. This is going to make for great baseball because the winner will stay and the loser will go.
Yoan Moncada and Luis Robert
On Wednesday morning, Team Cuba had a chance at the semi-finals on the line against Team Australia. They needed the stars to rise in order to do it and they did.
Luis Robert didn't get a hit but he did have an RBI and a run scored so his name was on the win. Yoan Moncada, however, was the star as he went 2-2 with two walks and a run scored. He has been on fire since starting the tournament 1-11. Hopefully, they will have a great game in the semis as well.
Team USA on Wednesday night
On Wednesday night, Team USA will try to move to 3-1 after Lance Lynn pitched very well for them on Monday night. We will see if Tim Anderson is able to help them get this big win as they take on Columbia.