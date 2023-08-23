Ozzie Guillen and Scott Podsednik accurately break down Eloy Jimenez's comments
The Chicago White Sox are a really bad baseball team. At 49-77, they are one of the worst teams in the league. After losing again on Wednesday, they are in danger of being swept by the Seattle Mariners who have now won eight in a row.
Before the game, however, the White Sox made some shocking news. They fired Rick Hahn and Kenny Williams. Those two guys have been with the organization for a very long time.
Of course, it was the right move for this team. Those two did a very bad job of getting the right mix of players to build a winning team.
They needed change and they needed it badly. However, there should be some blame that goes on the players as well.
The Chicago White Sox should put some blame on their players right now.
They did not become the stars that they projected to be and some of their bad development is their fault. Clearly, the bad culture and lack of true effort have kept this team back.
After the game, Eloy Jimenez spoke to the media and revealed some very bad thoughts. He claims that he won't have a conversation with his teammates about being leaders on this team nor have they ever before. He did it in the most unenthusiastic way as well. This is very concerning.
Eloy is a very happy-go-lucky type of guy when things are going well but he clearly doesn't do what he needs to do in order to better himself as a leader or even a player. Maybe that is why he gets hurt so often.
After those comments were made, as you saw in the video, Chuck Garfien broke it down with Ozzie Guillen and Scott Podsednik.
The three of them agreed that the players have a locker room problem and things need to change. They also talked about how the players underperforming got Hahn and Williams fired.
Although those two were not part of the solution anymore either, there is some truth to that. This team needs a complete makeover from the top down.
If a guy like Eloy won't step up and help assemble some leaders, that has to mean there is friction in that room. It is a shame.
it is fair to be disappointed in him and in the teammates that he is referring to. There is a lot of missed potential there that we thought was going to succeed. It is a true shame.