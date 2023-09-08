Previewing the final White Sox vs Tigers series of 2023
The Chicago White Sox are trying to end this terrible 2023 season. It has been nothing short of a disaster from the beginning.
This weekend, they are going to play against the Detroit Tigers for the last time this season. It will be a three-game set starting on Friday night.
On Friday, Mike Clevinger is going to get the ball against Reese Olson of Detroit. Tarik Skubal is going to go on Saturday night for the Tigers but the White Sox starter is TBD at this point in time.
On Sunday, Jesse Scholtens is going to start for the White Sox. Oddly enough, Detroit's starter is listed as TBD right now as well.
The White Sox and Tigers don't have a lot going for them right now.
The pitching matchups are bland between two bland teams. The Tigers had a much better season than most predicted for them but they still won't be in the American League postseason.
The White Sox come into this series off a win in Kansas City. However, that win avoided a second straight sweep for them so it isn't like they are hot.
In fact, these Tigers swept them last week in Chicago. The White Sox are 3-7 in their last 10 and are 54-86 on the season.
One notable thing about this series is it will be the last time the White Sox face Miguel Cabrera in his legendary Hall of Fame career.
They honored him last weekend at Guaranteed Rate Field on his last trip to Chicago as a player. This one is going to be in Detroit so it will be interesting to just watch him play.
What is the point of watching this series (besides Miggy)? Well, there are a few things to watch for. For one, Luis Robert Jr. is on a tear and his final season numbers are going to be fun to see.
It would also be nice to see other players have strong finishes this year. If they do, the Sox could either get something good for them in the off-season or be confident in them coming into 2024.
There is also MLB Draft Lottery standings in play here. Every win (or lack thereof) is meaningful.