Prominent MLB writer suggests White Sox could fire Pedro Grifol
The Chicago White Sox have had a lot of problems this year. They are one of the worst teams in the American League in the middle of their competitive window.
It honestly makes it even worse that they are only 5.5 games out of the division lead because nobody knows how to evaluate their future. They could realistically be buyers and try to win this division.
Whether that is the right decision or not, it is clear that they are just a bad team in the long term. They don't have much of a future with the way things are going.
One thing that hasn't helped is the manager change. Tony La Russa was very bad and a horrible hire but Pedro Grifol has been even worse.
His lineups are brutal, he doesn't handle pitching well, and he already hates the media scrums as he can't answer anything properly. It is truly a disaster.
Things are truly horrible for the Chicago White Sox here in 2023.
On Monday, big-time MLB writer Jon Heyman went on 670 The Score and talked about the White Sox. He had a very interesting take on the White Sox manager.
He believes that this year could be it for Pedro Grifol as their manager if they don't turn it around before it is over.
It doesn't sound like he thinks that Grifol has a chance to be fired mid-season but he thinks he could be let go after the year is over.
That would certainly not fix all of the problems. In fact, it might make things even worse. The only way it won't make things worse is if Rick Hahn heads out the door with him.
Grifol said and did all of the right things at the time of his hire and during spring training. Rick Hahn was loving every minute of it too. Now, they both look foolish.
If Rick Hahn stays, however, they will just hire another bad manager and keep this train moving. What has happened to this team is disgusting and everyone should be ashamed of them.
Jon Heyman isn't the end-all be-all but he also wouldn't just make something up. It will be interesting to see how this all ends up.