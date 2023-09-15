Ranking the 3 worst contracts in the AL Central Division
The American League is loaded with great teams that believe that they can win the World Series. It is a very good league that has a rich history of being awesome. Teams like the New York Yankees, Boston Red Sox, and Houston Astros have been the beacons of recent success.
Unfortunately, the White Sox are not one of those teams even though they should be. They play in the second-biggest market of any team in the AL. They have the chance to be one of the prominent teams but choose not to.
One of the stains in the AL right now is the AL Central which is the division that the White Sox resides in. It is the worst division in all of Major League Baseball and it isn't really close. The White Sox are part of the problem.
Part of the reason that this division isn't good is bad player decisions made by the front offices. That includes bad contracts given out to players that don't deserve them. These are the three worst contracts in the AL Central Division right now:
1. Yoan Moncada
There is nothing pretty about Yoan Moncada's contract right now.
Yes, a player on the Chicago White Sox has the worst contract in the division. He is a true bust in this game and hasn't even slightly lived up to his potential. He makes a lot of money as he got 17.8 million in 2023 and will get 24.8 million in 2024.
It is hard to find a team that gets less for more money than the White Sox with Moncada. This is truly a terrible contract and it is one of the risks of signing promising young players too early. It would be a bargain if Moncada reached his potential but he has been terrible and injured.
If the White Sox wanted to move on from Moncada right now, it would be an expensive tie cut. At this point, they should just keep him for next year and see what happens. Maybe he'll be good enough to trade but don't count on it.