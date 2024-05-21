Ranking the 5 biggest busts of the Chicago White Sox rebuild
The Chicago White Sox are amongst the worst franchises in all of baseball. You can even extend that to one of the worst in all of sports.
They don't seem to do anything right. Whether it is the way they run their business, handle player development, or baseball operations at the Major League level. It is all bad.
Their most recent rebuild started in 2016 when they traded Chris Sale to the Boston Red Sox. There was a lot of hype and optimism about it but it was a massive failure that led them to where they are right now.
As far as players go, many of them didn't live up to their potential. These are the five biggest busts of the entire rebuild...
5. Luis Robert Jr
Luis Robert Jr. is good when he's on the field but he is hardly on the field.
In 2023, Luis Robert Jr. was one of the best players in the American League. He came in 12th for the MVP, was an All-Star, participated in the Home Run Derby, and won the Silver Slugger.
How can a guy like that be a bust? Well, that was the only year of his career that he played more than 98 games. The man is always injured.
In the short 2020 season (his rookie year), he played 56 out of 60 games, won a Gold Glove, and was second in the Rookie of the Year voting.
The fact that he is this good when healthy makes him even more of a bust because of what could have been.
Even in 2024, he has only played in seven games and he won't be back for a while. The fact that he is good when on the field only has him as the fifth biggest bust but this rebuild's failure is in large part due to his injury history.