Ranking the 4 White Sox managers since Ozzie Guillen
The Chicago White Sox have had a lot of issues in the recent past. Of course, they won the World Series in 2005 as that team caught lightning in a bottle.
It is one of the most improbable wins in the history of the sport but nobody can ever take that away from them.
Ozzie Guillen was the manager of the team during that amazing run and he is a legend in town forever as a result.
He stayed with the team for a long time after that and will be known as one of the greatest managers in the history of Chicago sports.
Since his departure, there have been four managers to run this team. None of them have come close to having that level of success. This is how they rank:
1. Rick Renteria
Rick Renteria was a good manager for the White Sox during his time.
Yes, Rick Renteria only made the playoffs once with this team. Well, they've only had two total appearances in the playoffs since Guillen left so that isn't much of a measure.
The White Sox weren't that good under him but he was doing a great job during the early stages of the rebuild. The team looked motivated, like they were developing, and like they had something very special coming in the future.
They should have never fired him following the 2020 season. It is hindsight to say that because most people wanted him gone for whatever reason. He was, after he was fired, nominated for manager of the year which is very funny.
Renteria is the best manager that the White Sox have had since Guillen because of the fact that the team wanted to play for him. With the talent on this roster, it is fair to assume they'd still be thriving under him. You don't know what you have until it is gone.