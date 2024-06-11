Ranking the top 5 trade candidates on the Chicago White Sox roster
4. Tommy Pham, OF
Tommy Pham has been another veteran who has found life with the White Sox. The veteran slugger has been the best hitter on the team and is slashing .280/.331/.402 with three homers.
Pham, like DeJong, is on an affordable one-year deal. The veteran also wouldn't cost much in free agency due to his age and contract status. Still, a contending team could value Pham's bat at the deadline. If Pham does get moved, this would be the third consecutive year in which the slugger moves teams mid-season.
Losing Pham would only dampen what has already been the league's worst offense. It's entirely possible the White Sox don't want to lose Pham's production, even if he does leave after the year. However, I believe some team will overpay for Pham in hopes of making a deep playoff run.
3. Erick Fedde, SP
Erick Fedde has been one of the most surprising starting pitchers in the league. The pitcher landed a two-year, $15M deal with the Sox this offseason after a successful stint in South Korea. To date, the pitcher has a 4-1 record with a 3.27 ERA and a 1.18 WHIP.
The pitcher should command a nice haul on the market. Teams always want quality pitching depth for the stretch run, and Fedde isn't a rental. Realistic trade packages were recently identified for Fedde, and the Sox should have no problem adding to their farm system.
There may not be many other starting pitchers with team control available at the deadline, so someone could overpay for Fedde. Sure, the team could hold on to the pitcher and try again next season, but his value may never be higher.