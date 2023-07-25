Ranking whose fault it is that the Chicago White Sox are bad
The Chicago White Sox have no clue what they are doing. They have been below average for a couple of years now and it was supposed to be their contention window.
There are plenty of reasons that they have failed to meet expectations. Most of it is bad decision making and it is going to take a long time to get it right.
So whose fault is it? Well, there are plenty of names in the blame pool. A lot of people are involved with this team that didn't do what they needed to do to turn it into a winner.
These are the four most responsible parties for the White Sox being a bad baseball team in the year 2023 ranked from 4 to 1:
4. The managers
The Chicago White Sox have not had manager success in a long time.
The Chicago White Sox have been a poorly managed team for the last three years. Yes, even in 2021 when Tony La Russa was first managing this team.
They were elite in the first half of the season but a ton of things went wrong once the Yermin Mercedes drama started with TLR. Things have not been the same since.
He was a bad hire at the time of the hiring and having him for 2021 and 2022 ruined any momentum that this team had while rebuilding.
What we learned in 2023 is that it wasn't all Tony's fault. He deserves blame too but it went beyond the manager. The fact that Pedro Grifol is failing just as bad tells you everything you need to know.
Tony and Pedro were/are horrific managers for this White Sox team but they were/are far from the worst problem.