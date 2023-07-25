White Sox Rumors: 3 potential landing spots for Tim Anderson
The Chicago White Sox are going to be selling at the 2023 Major League Baseball Trade Deadline. It is a sad state of affairs for them right now but it is the reality of the situation.
This is a failed rebuild officially as of this year despite some pessimism following the 2022 season. Now, big decisions have to be made.
One person that might be gone as a result of this year is Tim Anderson. There has been speculation surrounding him for a few months now.
Jon Morosi of MLB Network revealed a report on Tuesday that suggested three teams that could be interested in Tim Anderson if he is willing to play second base as he showed in the World Baseball Classic this last spring. These are the three teams:
1. San Francisco Giants
The San Francisco Giants make a lot of sense for Tim Anderson right now.
The San Francisco Giants might be big-time buyers this deadline. Morosi also reported them as interested in Justin Verlander of the New York Mets in the same video.
They are currently 54-47 which is tied for second in a very good NL West Division. They are right there on the border of the Wild Card race as well. The fact that they are on a six-game losing streak hasn't helped them though which is why they might be looking to make a big move.
Well, adding someone like Tim Anderson to the mix could go a long way. He'd fit in well there no matter what position they have him play.
He'd be a boost to their offense which definitely needs it if they want to hang onto a playoff spot.