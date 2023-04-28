Rick Hahn and Pedro Grifol aren't the only ones that should be fired
The Chicago White Sox are one of the worst teams in Major League Baseball as we approach the end of April. It isn't a whole lot of fun to watch the team play like this but it is the reality of the situation.
It is fair to think that Pedro Grifol and Rick Hahn should just both be let go right now. It isn't really Grifol's fault but they need to clean house. Everyone in a position of power with this team should be shipped out of town right now. There is no reason for this to continue.
There is no point to wait until the end of the season. It isn't even May yet and the White Sox are amongst the teams trying to lose on purpose. It just isn't right.
Those two aren't the only ones that should be fired either. It is time for Kenny Williams to be gone as well. He was there for some fun times but they were a long time ago and it is time to move on.
The Chicago White Sox need to fire Kenny Williams right away.
He is right there with Rick Hahn and any manager you can think of when it comes to whose fault it is that they are terrible. He doesn't get a free pass. His time with the team probably should have ended a long time ago but now there is an excuse to clean house.
Once they make these big moves, it isn't a lock that things will change as long as Jerry Reinsdorf owns the team. However, it is a step in the right direction.
It is sad that breaking down good baseball isn't what is going on with this team right now. Instead, we are talking about firing people and the swimming pools aren't even open yet in the Chicagoland area. Summertime in Chicago is supposed to be loaded with good baseball but not on the South Side.