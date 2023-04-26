White Sox: Rick Hahn and Pedro Grifol should be fired right now
The Chicago White Sox were just swept by the Toronto Blue Jays. It was the second straight series in which they were swept which is also good for a seven-game losing streak.
Things are really bad for this team right now as they now sit 11 games below .500 with just a few games left in April. The record of 7-18 is about as pathetic as you can have for a team that is trying to win.
The division was not won in 2022 but at least they had a chance at it in late September. This team might not even sniff a .400 winning percentage let alone being .500 or winning a division.
There is plenty of blame to go around as you'd expect. However, Rick Hahn and Pedro Grifol should be fired right now.
The White Sox should be making big moves based on how they're playing.
For Rick Hahn, he has been in charge for a decade. There hasn't been a lot of success with him at the helm. The roster is not good at all and he is to blame for some of it.
Jerry Reinsdorf doesn't allow him to have tons of money to spend but that doesn't stop other good GMs of smaller market teams from putting out good teams.
They should also fire Pedro Grifol. He isn't to blame for a lot of the long-standing issues but he hasn't done a good job with the team here in 2023. They should waste no more time and move on right away. They should show the world that they are serious about making an attempt to turn it around.
Neither of them deserves to be there in the long term so they might as well let them go right now. Who knows, maybe it will create a spark for the players that are currently there.
However, barring some miracle, the new GM and manager can head a new rebuild that is desperately needed. The bleeding has to stop at some point though so it is time for the organization to make a move.
The problem is that it doesn't feel like anybody is on the hot seat. This team seems to be okay with losing as long as there is some occasional playoff revenue every 10 years or so.