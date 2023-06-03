Romy Gonzalez continues to lead the Chicago White Sox to victory
At one point during the 2023 major league season, it was fair for fans to ask if Romy Gonzalez even deserved a spot on the Chicago White Sox's roster but as of late, he has put everyone's money where their mouth is.
Whether it was the three straight days of home run balls or his gold glove-like defense at second base, he has given the White Sox a consistent rate of efficient play.
Before the season, general manager Rick Hahn and skipper Pedro Grifol were very high on Romy Gonzalez. They trusted his work ethic would lead to immediate results in 2023 and that just wasn't the case.
The Chicago White Sox are going to need Romy Gonzalez to continue.
It took Gonzalez about two months to get going but now that he is, there's no reason for anyone else to have the starting second baseman job, even following the activation of veteran presence Elvis Andrus.
While Gonzalez's power numbers have been up since the middle of May, he has also been doing the little things right.
On Friday night, he made an abundance of game-changing plays on the field, along with breaking up a no-hitter in the bottom of the sixth that would eventually lead to a two-run inning and the White Sox winning a baseball game.
Romy is a hard worker and seeing positive results come his way is fantastic, especially with the circumstances of the White Sox's currently constructed roster.
The White Sox planned on him being in the utility role this season and now that he is heating up, he has turned himself into a valuable everyday second baseman.
The White Sox are in need of a "spark plug" type of player and Romy has been fulfilling those needs for the club.
Pedro Grifol was asked about Gonzalez and what the plan will be in the future now that Andrus is back with the team. His answer implied that you can't take out the hotter player which is the right approach.
When someone is playing as well as Romy is playing, there's no point in taking him out of the lineup.
So while Andrus will remain in competition for the spot, Grifol has no reason to take Gonzalez off his spot at this very moment, and rightfully so.