White Sox News: Hanser Alberto is cut amongst other roster moves
The Chicago White Sox are about to start a new series against the Detroit Tigers at home over the weekend.
Things haven't been going well for them over the last week or so and that comes after a long stretch of good baseball in the years prior.
They went 15-14 in May which is much better than the 8-21 start they had in March/April. However, they could have had a much better record in the month if they didn't tail off at the end.
Now, June has a schedule loaded with hard teams to play against. Well, the White Sox are going to do it with some fresh roster moves to begin the month.
The Chicago White Sox made four roster moves ahead of the weekend.
The White Sox reinstated Mike Clevinger and Elvis Andrus from the Injured List. To make room, Jesse Scholtens is going to AAA Charlotte and Hanser Alberto has been DFA'd.
Alberto should have never been on the team in the first place but he is finally going to be looking for somewhere else to play. He is basically Leury Garcia who everyone was happt to see go. Honestly, keeping Garcia would have made more sense than having Alberto coming into the year.
Now, finally, they are both gone. The White Sox are moving on with better players than they had a day prior.
Getting Mike Clevinger will solidify having a fifth starter to go with Lucas Giolito, Lance Lynn, Dylan Cease, and Michael Kopech. That group hasn't been great but it is better than having a bullpen day once every five days.
Elvis Andrus coming back might make some folks think. Romy Gonzalez has been the best second baseman on the team this year (Andrus is hardly a true second baseman) so he should play.
Having Andrus as an option for them will be nice but he should be used as a bench piece until Gonzalez no longer deserves to be the guy. Maybe, that will never happen.
We can only hope that these moves help the White Sox get back going in the right direction. There is a lot of talent there but they can't put it together. This is a big weekend series at home vs Detroit.