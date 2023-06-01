Shohei Ohtani and Mike Trout had their way with White Sox pitching
The Chicago White Sox just played a tough series with the Los Angeles Angels. It did not go their way as they lost the first and third games to send the Angels home with a series win.
It is never fun to lose a series to anyone. However, this was a series that was heavily impacted by two of the greatest players that this game has ever seen.
Of course, those two players are Shohei Ohtani and Mike Trout. Luckily, in the case of Ohtani, the White Sox hitters didn’t have to face him as a pitcher. He surely would have taken care of his business if he did pitch.
Ohtani entered the final game of the series with a home run already in the series. Well, in the rubber match, he decided to hit two more. He now has 15 on the season.
The White Sox have not handled Shohei Ohtani and Mike Trout well.
Now, Ohtani has 12 career home runs against the White Sox. He passed his mark of 11 against the Houston Astros in 39 fewer games (Houston is a division rival that plays him way more). That is a bad look for the White Sox.
Trout also went yard in this game so they combined for four home runs in this series. It is just absurd what these two can do to baseballs.
In the series, Ohtani had 3 hits, 5 RBIs, a walk, and 5 runs scored. As for Trout, he has 3 hits as well to go with 3 runs scored and 3 RBI.
Those aren’t even the otherworldly numbers we’ve seen from them in the past but they were dominant enough to win.
Now, with the win, the Angels move to 29-26. They are in 3rd place in the AL West (6.5 GB) and the first team below the wild card line (3.0 GB).
The White Sox will play them again in June so Shohei Ohtani and Mike Trout will certainly be excited about that. It will be in Los Angeles at that point. Hopefully, the White Sox will do a better job against them next time so they can actually win a series but don't count on it.