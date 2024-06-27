Shohei Ohtani and the Los Angeles Dodgers made the Chicago White Sox look inferior
By Todd Welter
It is well known the Chicago White Sox are bad. They looked downright inferior when the Los Angeles Dodgers swept the Sox.
Shohei crushed two home runs in Games 2 and 3 of the three-game set after Sox ace Garrett Crochet silenced his bat in Game 1. The Sox were shut out for the 11th time this season when they were blanked in Game 1 and then for good measure, put up zero runs in the series finale for the 12th shutout this season.
Making it worse, the White Sox scored no runs last night in front of a sellout crowd.
The Dodgers should be the envy of every White Sox fan. Once the team was sold by an owner who was embarrassing the franchise, Los Angeles' NL team has been a model franchise.
Being a large market club that spends big in free agency, but also drafts and develops well is another way the Dodgers show just how inferior the Sox are as a franchise.
Gavin Stone, a fifth-round pick by the Dodgers in 2020, threw a complete game shutout last night against the White Sox. He rendered the Sox lineup, which was already feeble to begin with, useless as Gavin Sheets was the only hitter to register more than a single off of Stone.
Major free-agent additions such as Freddie Freeman and Ohtani crushed hits regularly off of the White Sox pitching staff.
Remember, White Sox owner Jerry Reinsdorf laughed at the thought of the Sox pursuing Ohtani in free agency. An attraction at the gate and a generational talent possibly joining the White Sox was humorous to the owner because he will never pay the going rate for premium talent.
Plus, Ohtani rakes against the White Sox especially at Guaranteed Rate Field. Just another thing to add to the list of frustrations when it comes to this organization.
The Dodgers are a well-run organization with president of baseball operations Andrew Friedman firmly in control. The Sox are a chaotic mess run by an unqualified Chris Getz or maybe the team is being run by Tony La Russa. La Russa claims he is just a special advisor, but he is tight with the owner, so you can bet he has more influence than he states.
The Dodgers poached Friedman from the Tampa Bay Rays after he built them into a winner and the 2008 American League Champions--they beat the White Sox to get there. Then he built up the Dodgers front office into a juggernaut.
Good to great players win games and championships, but strong front offices get those players whether it is through draft and development, trades, or free agency. The Dodgers have that as they seem to always make the right move.
The Sox had a front office under former heads Kenny Williams and Rick Hahn that became dysfunctional. Then instead of casting a wide net to get the best candidate possible to replace them last summer, Jerry Reinsdorf went the lazy route and just promoted Getz without so much as interviewing another candidate.
To top it off, Jerry has kept La Russa around when it is clear the game has passed him by after his failed second stint as manager.
The Sox are wrapping up a brutal 39-game stretch of schedule where they have had to face the New York Yankees, Baltimore Orioles, Seattle Mariners, Milwaukee Brewers, and the Dodgers. The Sox are 7-31 in that stretch.
They were barely scrappy against the Yankees and the Dodgers. They kept blowing leads against the Orioles, Mariners, and Brewers. The Sox could not just hang with those contenders. Instead, they looked comical or inferior in the process of losing.