Should a big deal be made over the Chicago White Sox demoting Oscar Colas?
By Todd Welter
With Andrew Benintendi and Tommy Pham back from the 10-day IL, Oscar Colas was first sent to the bench and now to Triple-A.
The Chicago White Sox are sending him to Charlotte so he can get consistent at-bats. It was hinted by manager Pedro Grifol that Colas could be on his back to the minor leagues. With Eloy Jimenez set to come back from the 10-day IL, Colas is the odd man out.
However, Colas' demotion has been met with some criticism.
Right field has been an eternal problem for this organization ever since Jermaine Dye left Chicago nearly 15 years ago. The hope was Colas would finally be the long-term solution last season. His free-swinging ways at the plate and refusal to hit the cut-off man earned him a stay in Grifol's doghouse.
It got so bad for Colas that he was demoted to Charlotte late the 2023 during a 101-loss season. He was given about a week in spring training before he was sent to minor league camp.
Colas worked on being more patient at the plate and that earned him a return to the big leagues after Pham and Benintendi went on the 10-day IL. A more disciplined approach earned praise from Grifol too.
Money is dictating Benintendi's playing time despite his value numbers being on pace to being one of the worst players in baseball when the season ends. The trade market is mandating Pham plays as the front office hopes to flip Tommy for some future pieces.
The Sox still have Corey Julks who is older than Colas and has shown he is capable of being the fourth outfielder. Add in needing to give Gavin Sheets some time in right to get his power bat in the lineup once Eloy returns from the injured list.
There just was not a spot for Colas anymore. However, playing veterans who are not very good over a younger player who still has some promise has been one of the most frustrating things about this season.
It is a lost season and the organization should be using this time to figure out which prospects left over from the Kenny Williams/Rick Hahn era that can help the team to become competitive again, fingers crossed, under GM Chris Getz.
On the other hand, while Colas was doing a good job of getting on base with a .368 OBP, he had a .273 slugging percentage. He was 9-for-33 in 13 games but none of those nine hits went for extra bases. So the next evolution of Colas is combining his newfound plate discipline with the ability to drive the ball.
Going to Triple-A Charlotte will give him the chance to do that and then once Pham is traded, Colas can come back and hopefully drive the ball while getting on base with his ability to draw walks. That is the only way he is going to be able to be the solution as the long-term starter in right field.