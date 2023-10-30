Should the Chicago White Sox trade Luis Robert right now?
The Chicago White Sox are coming off a very tough season that saw them lose just over 100 games and miss the playoffs.
Many thought that this team was built to win and win now but that didn’t happen. Now, the pieces of a shattered season are being picked up and some are wondering which direction they are going to go.
The White Sox have some options heading into the 2024 offseason. They have some key pieces that they can either build around or use as trade bait to grab some players that they think they need to have. One player could bring a lot of attention to the trade market. That player is center fielder Luis Robert, Jr.
Robert Jr. is clearly the White Sox's best player and proved it this year by not only being named an All-Star but also by his hitting ability and ability to play great defense.
He’s got a great future ahead of him and will shine but is his future with the White Sox? Could it be with another team that covets him? Would Chicago consider trading him to bring in additional talent? Or will they keep him?
The Chicago White Sox have some big decisions to make this winter.
The White Sox are clearly a team in rebuilding mode. They must find pieces to put in place to become winners and it’s best if they leave their most prominent and important piece, Robert Jr., in place.
They cannot afford to trade him for anything or anyone because his value to the team is too high. The White Sox will rely on him as the cornerstone by which they will build the rest of the team.
Chicago has other pieces they may be able to use in a trade, guys like Tim Anderson could end up on the trading block should the White Sox decide to part ways with him. But Robert Jr. needs to stay with the organization. They cannot afford to let him go.
Robert Jr. is only going to get better as time goes on and the White Sox will want him to be part of the team to take advantage of his growth. His power, in his ability to hit a home run, along with his trusty glove are two of many things that the White Sox will rely upon to help them win games in 2024 and beyond.
It would be crazy for the Sox to give up the cornerstone of their franchise for anything that they could get no matter what player or players may be available. The White Sox need Robert Jr. on the roster in order to help facilitate what’s already there and continue a path toward building a winning franchise.
Robert Jr. is going to be a key part of the franchise. And it would not be a good idea to trade him, nor are the White Sox going to let him go.
I would look for Robert Jr. to earn All-Star status once again in 2024 hitting more home runs and having more runs batted in than he did this year. I think his time has come and he’s going to blossom into one of the best players the White Sox have had in several seasons.