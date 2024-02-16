Spring training will tell us these 3 things ahead of 2024 White Sox season
The White Sox will be stuck with Eloy Jimenez
Rumors have surfaced claiming the White Sox tried to offload designated hitter Eloy Jimenez during the offseason, but no one would take him. Jimenez isn’t exactly a lights-out star player and has been somewhat of a thorn in the side of the Sox. He can’t stay healthy, he often appears to lack motivation, and his attitude might need some adjusting. This is a make-or-break year for Jimenez, and if he doesn’t play up to expectations (or ends up hurt again), he could end up going away and not being a White Sox any longer.
But who will take him?
Unless he has a huge spring training, no one is going to want to trade much of anything for Jimenez, so the White Sox will end up being stuck with him when it’s all said and done. Now it would benefit the team in many ways if he was able to step things up and play better than he has. If he can stay healthy and increase his numbers, he just might be someone the Sox trade away and get a good haul for in the future. But my bet is he stays the same old Eloy Jimenez and doesn’t impress in 2024.