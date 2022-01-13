The St. Louis Cardinals joined the Chicago White Sox as a loser of three-team deal with the Los Angeles Dodgers

Chicago White Sox general manager Chris Getz was panned for the return he got in a three-team deal with the St. Louis Cardinals and the Los Angeles Dodgers at the trade deadline.

Getz acquired Miguel Vargas who is struggling mightily to adjust to going from one of the best franchises to one of the worst. He is also still struggling to hit heat and just hit at the big leagues in general much like he did with the Dodgers.

Also, the Sox got a prospect with a broken leg in Alexander Albertus. However, Jeral Perez could turn out to be a stud, but those are years away.

The biggest criticism toward Getz in that deal was the Cardinals got two big-league players from the White Sox and the Cards did not have to give a single player to Chicago.

The Cardinals also got the Sox best trade asset in Erick Fedde while the Dodgers had to give up three prospects and only got Michael Kopech in return.

St. Louis was being viewed as the ultimate winner in the deal as the Cardinals geared up to overtake the Milwaukee Brewers for first place in the NL Central.

Instead, the Cardinals have gotten next to nothing in the deal.

Fedde got roughed up in two of his first three outings. He has struggled with command since going over St. Louis.

Tommy Pham started on fire in his return to the Cardinals. He cooled off considerably and was hitting .206 with a .653 OPS.

That ended up getting him designated for assignment.

The Cardinals have DFA’d Tommy Pham a day after placing him on waivers.



Jordan Walker is up, will be available today against New York. #STLCards — Katie Woo (@katiejwoo) August 30, 2024

The trade that everyone thought the Cardinals would help propel them to the playoffs has left the club stuck in neutral. The Cardinals are 11 games back of the Brewers in the NL Central and six games back for the final wild-card spot.

The Dodgers are getting the full benefits of this deal with the dominance Kopech has had on the mound.

Michael Kopech since joining the Dodgers:



13.1 IP, 3 H, 1 ER, 3 BB, 19 K 🔥 pic.twitter.com/TJIVLDGztc — Dodgers Territory (@LADTerritory) August 29, 2024

Kopech was starting to show signs of being a dominate thrower before going to LA and now he is showing it. That is why the Dodgers have come out the winners of this deal for only getting a reliever and a utility infielder from the Cardinals.