Struggles continue as White Sox drop the series opener in Toronto
The White Sox lost to the Toronto Blue Jays Monday night in Toronto at the Rogers Center by a final score of 5-2.
The White Sox had yet another lead right from the start and then proceeded to let it slip away once again as they dropped to a horrid 7-16 record thus far into the season. The Toronto Blue Jays improved to 14-9.
The White Sox are 5.5 games back from first place in the AL Central and they should be considered lucky to still be in the hunt for the top spot. The White Sox haven't found a way to click and unfortunately, it feels like it won't happen at all during the 2023 season.
It's shaping up to be one of the worst seasons in the Chicago White Sox's recent history and with their upcoming schedule, there's a chance it gets even uglier.
The Chicago White Sox are not in a good spot so far this year at all.
The offense was minimal as they had three hits the entire night. After the Andrew Vaughn double in the top of the third, it was a pile of emptiness for every player that stepped foot in the batter's box for the White Sox.
Most of the time, three hits don't win baseball games and when you're facing a team as good as the Blue Jays, it's undoubtedly going to be difficult.
The White Sox couldn't figure out first-year Blue Jay Chris Bassitt as he went 6.1 innings with four strikeouts. Bassitt hasn't been himself to start off the 2023 season and the White Sox couldn't find a way to take advantage of it throughout the entirety of his start.
Lance Lynn had three innings of dominant starting pitching and then it all went downhill.
In 2023, Lynn has been cursed with one bad inning in every outing and it happened to be the fourth inning in this one. With two runners on in the top of the fourth, Merrifield doubled to left field, making it a 2-1 score with the White Sox still in the lead but not for long.
The next batter up, Cavan Biggio, connected on a hanging curveball for a three-run blast, giving Toronto a 4-2 lead, and it ended up winning them the baseball game.
A double from Matt Chapman in the seventh scored another run but it didn't even matter as the Blue Jay's bullpen was nails against the lifeless White Sox offense.
The White Sox are right back at it tomorrow against a previously familiar face in Jose Berrios, who pitched for quite a while in Minnesota. The White Sox are trying to avoid yet another series loss and at this point, fans are expecting nothing but the negatives.
Something needs to change and if it doesn't, this White Sox season is going to go straight to the trash can.