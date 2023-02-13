Super Bowl LVII ending means the Chicago White Sox are back
Super Bowl LVII is in the books. The Kansas City Chiefs defeated the Philadelphia Eagles by a final score of 38-35. It was a drama-filled game that ended with a game-winning field goal for the Chiefs.
Now, the Chiefs have two Super Bowls in the Patrick Mahomes/Andy Reid era for sports fans to marvel at. With the end of the Super Bowl, however, it is time for baseball to come alive.
Major League Baseball will get spring training going this week as pitchers and catchers report first while the rest of the squads will show up quickly after. Grapefruit and Cactus League games will begin shortly following the early workout days.
For the Chicago White Sox, things have already gotten going. There has already been a nice mix of prospects and veterans that have already shown up which is nice for them. After what happened last year, this is a good sign.
The Chicago White Sox are going to be back this week which is exciting.
Speaking of what happened last year, and it wasn’t pretty, this White Sox team is going to look a tad bit different. This will be the first spring as a manager for Pedro Grifol who is set to make his MLB managerial debut this season.
In addition to that, the coaching staff has some new faces and the roster has a few new players to be excited about. For one, Andrew Benintendi is going to make his White Sox debut after signing the largest contract in Chicago White Sox history.
There are also a few young players to be excited about as well. Oscar Colas leads the pack of prospects hoping to make their MLB debut this season but you never know who comes out and surprises everyone. In addition to hoping some other players on this roster bounce back, there is plenty to be hopeful about.
While spring training is going on, there is another wrinkle for baseball fans to be excited about. This year, the World Baseball Classic is going to take place which is very exciting. All sorts of players from around the league are going to be chipping in trying to help their country win it all.
For the White Sox, they have eight players going to the tournament which is really exciting. With Team USA (Tim Anderson, Lance Lynn, and Kendall Graveman) set to take on the White Sox during an exhibition spring game, this should be a lot of fun.
There are plenty of White Sox fans so upset about 2022 that it clouds their excitement for 2023 and that is totally fair. However, the element of hope is always there in addition to the fact that amazing baseball is going to be played across the entire league. This is going to be fun.