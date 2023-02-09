White Sox News: A lot of veterans already showed up to spring training
The Super Bowl is this weekend. A lot of people are getting ready to watch the big game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles. It promises to be a very good game that everyone is going to enjoy.
Once that is over, people are going to start getting excited for Major League Baseball to start picking up. For Chicago White Sox fans, that means trying to bounce back from what was a pretty lousy 2022 season.
There are some talented players there but they need to find a way to stay healthy and be much more consistent. If they do, a bounce-back season might not be so crazy.
White Sox prospect Sean Burke went on the Crosstown Crosstalk podcast on Thursday and revealed something that should make White Sox fans very happy.
Sean Burke had some interesting things to say about spring training.
Burke said that there are already plenty of established White Sox players there at spring training. He said that Dylan Cease, Tim Anderson, Lance Lynn, Michael Kopech, Kendall Graveman, and Lucas Giolito have arrived.
He admitted that there is probably a hunger for the players to get things right. Showing up all of these days before they needed to definitely shows a commitment to this season that may not have been there in the past.
This is a very important spring for the White Sox. They have to get everybody playing well and keep them healthy. If they do that, this team is good enough to win the AL Central. They've already proven it. They just have to go do it again.
With the new manager in place, it is certainly going to be a different feel. The fact that players are already showing up speaks volumes to the commitment level from them but we have to see what comes of the new manager and the staff that he has put together.
As for Burke, who is already in Arizona as well, this is a great thing for him. As a non-roster invitee, he is showing up to a situation where the veterans were all very commited because of some misfortunes from a year ago. We'll see what comes of it for everyone.