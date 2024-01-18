The Chicago White Sox are looking to build a new ballpark
The White Sox could leave Guaranteed Rate Field.
By Jon Conahan
The Chicago White Sox could be on the move, according to the Chicago Sun-Times. According to the Chicago Sun-Times, the White Sox are negotiating with Related Midwest to build a new ballpark on the South Loop parcel.
Jerry Reinsdorf, the team's owner, has confirmed in the past that he was exploring the option of leaving Guaranteed Rate Field. The ballpark lease ends after the 2029 season, which is much closer than it seems when it comes to something of this magnitude.
Hopefully we don't see a similar situation to the one of the Oakland A's. With some of Reinsdorf's comments, it certainly seems like that's a possibility in the near future. In an article published on August 31, 2023, by the Sun-Times, he reflected on the 2023 season, saying things that no White Sox fan wants to hear.
"‘‘The 2023 season was my 43rd season in baseball,’’ Reinsdorf said. ‘‘It was absolutely the worst season I’ve ever been through. It was a nightmare. It’s still a nightmare. It’s embarrassing. It’s disgusting. All the bad words you can think of is the way I feel about the 2023 season. It absolutely was just awful.’’"
Unfortunately, he doesn't have any plans of selling the team. Similar to John Fisher, the Athletics owner, Reinsdorf doesn't have a reason to sell the team. He can burn the team to the ground and it'd still put money in his pocket. He shut down the possibility of selling the team, according to the Sun-Times.
"‘‘Friends of mine have said: ‘Why don’t you sell? Why don’t you get out?’ ’’ Reinsdorf said. ‘‘My answer has always been: ‘I like what I’m doing, as bad as it is, and what else would I do? I’m a boring guy. I don’t play golf. I don’t play bridge. And I want to make it better before I go.’ ’’"
This still has a long way to go as this would have to be voted on by many. Still, the idea of it isn't what White Sox fans want to hear. The possibility of it turning to more is very real.
Rumors started rumbling throughout the past year, but with this now reaching new heights, it's tough to ignore. As long as the team stays in Chicago and Reinsdorf spends money, it wouldn't be the worst outcome. If he moves the team out of the city, he'll never be forgiven.