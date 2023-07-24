The Chicago White Sox deserved to be swept by the Minnesota Twins
The Chicago White Sox are not a good baseball team and we already knew that. However, they took their poor play to a new level on Sunday afternoon.
Of course, they lost. That is not surprising though. What is surprising is how they lost. Now, the loss only put them to a record of 41-60 which is a solid 19 games under .500.
They aren't in the same stratosphere of bad teams as the Oakland A's or Kansas City Royals who haven't even hit 30 wins yet but they might as well be. At least those teams are mostly bad by design.
The White Sox were swept on Sunday by the Minnesota Twins in Minnesota. They also had a 3-0 lead in the ninth inning that they blew.
The Chicago White Sox are a very bad team that doesn't deserve to win.
Minnesota came all the way back to tie it but then won it in extra innings. There was some really bad baseball played in those final few innings by the White Sox. They absolutely deserved to be swept.
After losing on Saturday, Pedro Grifol was speaking as if this was a must-win game for their playoff chances but this loss means nothing. All it does is make people realize how terrible they truly are. Somebody needs to tell Pedro that the White Sox aren't going to the playoffs.
Now, after this embarrassing loss that saw the White Sox go deep into their bullpen, the Sox have a day off before hosting the Chicago Cubs.
Although those games don't mean much for the White Sox right now, the Cubs are still hanging around in a playoff race.
It would be fun for the White Sox to spoil that but nobody really has much confidence that they can do that. The Cubs play hard and use some of their resources wisely, at least compared to the way the White Sox do business. This is just embarrassing.