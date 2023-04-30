The Chicago White Sox end their losing streak in amazing fashion
The Chicago White Sox came into Sunday trying to avoid being swept for their 11th loss in a row. It is a disaster for a team so far in 2023 which is not a good look considering they are trying to be a division winner.
Well, this game saw the White Sox get off to a 1-0 lead. However, the Rays were quickly able to jump out to a 2-1 lead thanks to a couple of solo shots.
The White Sox, for the first time in a long time, showed fight in this game though. They ended up leading the game 4-2 going into the 9th inning.
Unfortunately, they allowed the Rays to score five runs in the 8th and two in the ninth which meant that the Rays had a 9-5 lead coming into the bottom of the ninth. The losing streak felt like it was going to for sure continue here.
The Chicago White Sox pulled off a crazy win to end a long bad streak.
In crazy fashion though, the White Sox came all the way back to win in the bottom of the ninth. They scored seven runs to win the game 12-9. Andrew Vaughn hit a walk-off home run to end the bad losing streak. This was a win that they desperately needed.
Mike Clevinger had a solid outing as the starter. He gave up the two runs through five innings pitched but he gave his team a chance to win. It is the horrific bullpen that tried really hard to blow the game. Luckily, the offense was able to have a huge inning in the ninth to win the game.
One person who deserves extra praise is Adam Haseley. He was given an opportunity to hit leadoff and he took full advantage.
Haseley went 4/5 with three runs scored. He had the game-tying RBI as well in the ninth inning. He also drew a walk. He can probably make a claim that this was the best game he's ever had in Major League Baseball.
Well, the losing streak is over. Maybe they can use this positive energy to turn things around a little bit. They shouldn't be thinking about the playoffs or anything like that. They should focus on winning back-to-back games for the first time this season. Maybe even a series win if they are feeling crazy.