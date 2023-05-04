The Chicago White Sox finally won a series for the first time in 2023
The Chicago White Sox have been a mostly underperforming team so far in 2023. However, after their first set of consecutive wins, they are feeling good about themselves.
They won their first game against the Minnesota Twins on Tuesday so they had two tries to win their first series of the season. Yes, heading into the game, they were still looking for their first series win.
Well, they finally got it. They took down the Minnesota Twins by a final score of 6-4. It wasn’t an easy win for them at all though as they had to find a way to pull it out in the end.
They got out to a 3-0 lead in the first inning thanks to a big home run by Luis Robert Jr. who was slumping up to that point. We can only hope that this is the spark he needed to feel good about his game.
The Chicago White Sox played a crazy game against the Minnesota Twins.
The Twins get the game tied in the third inning and then took a one-run lead in the fourth. Luckily, the White Sox got it tied again in the bottom of the same 4th inning.
They scored a run in the seventh and eighth inning to take a 6-4 lead and they hung on for the win. This is their first series win of the year and it came over the division-leading Twins.
Dylan Cease was the starting pitcher in this one. He wasn’t his typical elite self but he clearly did just enough to help his team win. He allowed four runs on five hits but he also allowed four walks as well.
Cease needs to be better but the White Sox won anyway. A big reason that they won has been a big reason they’ve been a bad team and that is the bullpen. They didn’t allow a run the rest of the way.
Billy Hamilton, Eloy Jimenez, Yasmani Grandal, and Tim Anderson had productive days in different ways which led to runs as well. Getting a little something from everyone will be key to getting back in this race.
On Thursday afternoon, they play the Minnesota Twins again in the series finale. If they find a way to pull off the win for the sweep, they will only be 6.0 games out of first place. Hopefully, they are able to keep the good vibes going.