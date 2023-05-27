The Chicago White Sox have tied up the series vs Detroit Tigers
The Chicago White Sox had a tough loss on Thursday night when they lost to the Detroit Tigers. They didn’t have a very good day at all so they needed to rebound in a big way.
Well, they did just that on Friday night. They beat the Tigers by a final score of 12-3. The White Sox needed a blowout win in this game and they got it.
Lance Lynn was on the mound for the White Sox in this one. Based on how most of his season has been, you can say that he had a very nice start. He allowed three runs but only one of them was earned.
He allowed three hits and five walks so the amount of base runners needs to come down but he was good enough for a great win. This might not be all that impressive but his ERA is now below six so clearly he is improving.
Everyone helped the Chicago White Sox pull out a big win on Friday night.
Keynan Middleton, Reynaldo Lopez, and Jimmy Lambert shut it down from the bullpen. To say that the bullpen has been better lately would be an understatement.
The offense was on fire in this game which is obvious because they scored 12 runs. That is a far cry from the two they scored the night before.
Andrew Vaughn hit a two-run home run but the other ten runs were scored without the home run ball. Every player in the starting lineup had at least one hit.
Two players who get a little extra praise in this one are Yoan Moncada and Tim Anderson. They combined for seven total hits. The rest of the team had ten together.
These two are heavily needed if the White Sox are going to be a winning team. They really took advantage of their talents in this one.
Now, the White Sox will be back against the Tigers on Saturday for game three of the series. The winner of the game will guarantee themselves a series split at minimum. With Mike Clevinger on the Injured List, we don’t know who will start this one but it is sure to be a bullpen day.