The Chicago White Sox may struggle without Tim Anderson
The Chicago White Sox couldn't even get past the second week of the 2023 MLB season without a couple of key players going down.
First, it was Eloy Jimenez, then Joe Kelly, and now it's all-star shortstop Tim Anderson. On Monday afternoon, Anderson took a hit trying to cover a throw at third base, and it resulted in an MCL sprain. He is expected to miss 2-4 weeks before returning to the baseball field again.
In 47 at-bats, Anderson is batting .298 with 4 runs batted in and a .731 OPS. Anderson is the perfect fit for the leadoff position and replacing him will be almost impossible.
Few players in major league baseball can do what Anderson does offensively and the Chicago White Sox will miss his presence greatly.
The White Sox need Tim Anderson back as soon as they can get him.
Anderson has been injured in the past. The White Sox do not play good baseball without him as the stats show just how important of a factor he truly is. Out of everyone on the roster that has ever been injured, it's Tim Anderson that hurts them the most when unhealthy.
The Chicago White Sox can't let go of the injury bug and without Tim Anderson, they have played mediocre baseball at best.
The club is serviceable without Anderson but based on previous years, their chances of winning the AL Central are minimal when he is not on the field playing shortstop every single game.
The team in 2023 will have to find a way to play baseball for 2-4 weeks without their team leader through a next-man-up policy.
The organization recently called up Lenyn Sosa to take Anderson's spot on the roster. He and Romy Gonzalez should split time at second base until Anderson returns. The shortstop job will most likely belong to veteran Elvis Andrus who spent the majority of his past career playing the position.
The Chicago White Sox have one more game with the Minnesota Twins before their next off-day and it will be interesting to see how much different of a baseball team it is without Anderson.
The White Sox need to prove they can still stand their ground without a critical piece. If they don't, their April schedule might put them at a disadvantage by the time Anderson returns.