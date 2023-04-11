White Sox News: Tim Anderson is hitting the Injured List once again
The Chicago White Sox have yet another injury. We thought that 2023 might be the year that these guys finally stay healthy but it is pretty clear now that they simply just can't do that for a long period of time.
Tim Anderson is hitting the Injured List following a collision with Hanser Alberto during a defensive play on Monday afternoon. He stayed in the game for a bit but then eventually was replaced. Now, we found out that he is going to miss some time.
The White Sox called up Lenyn Sosa from AAA to replace Anderson on the roster. We'll see how much Sosa actually plays in that spot knowing that Elvis Andrus and Romy Gonzalez are there. It isn't an ideal situation for the White Sox as they try to bounce back from a bad 2022.
Anderson is expected to miss 2-4 weeks with this left knee sprain. That isn't the worst news of all time but it is just tough to see him miss any stretch of time at this point. He is one of the best players on the team and they need him on the field as much as possible.
Obviously, the show must go on. The people that play in Anderson's spot need to produce. You can only count on the players that are good to go on any given day. If the White Sox want to win the AL Central, they have to get through this bad luck once again.
Tim Anderson joins Eloy Jimenez and Joe Kelly on the Injured List as those two were added over the last week or so. Garrett Crochet and Liam Hendriks are also out for different reasons.
When Tim Anderson returns, we have to hope that the team is still in an okay spot in terms of the standings. It is going to be hard but that is the challenge that is presented to them now.